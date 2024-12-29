  1. World

Bodies of all 179 victims of South Korea plane crash recovered - Reports

Bernama, Sputnik
Firefighters and rescue personnel carry the body of a victim near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two feared dead. - Jung Yeon-je / AFPFirefighters and rescue personnel carry the body of a victim near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two feared dead. - Jung Yeon-je / AFP

SEOUL: The bodies of all 179 passengers and crew killed in what is believed to be South Korea’s worst air disaster in decades have been retrieved from the wreckage, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti, citing South Korean media on Sunday.

Only two of the 181 people on board survived the deadly crash. They are a male and a female members of the plane crew, who were taken to a hospital with injuries of various degrees of severity, Yonhap news agency reported.

Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok declared a week of national mourning from Dec 29 to Jan 4. Flags on all government and local authorities’ offices will be flown at half-mast, and all government officials will be required to wear morning bands on their uniforms, Choi said.

Rescuers retrieved two black boxes — flight and voice data recorders — from the crash site, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said. The commission for the investigation of aviation and railway accidents will establish the detailed circumstances of the incident, including its causes and events leading up to it, the ministry added.