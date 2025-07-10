Brazil-US tensions rise as Trump backs Bolsonaro amid coup trial

BRASILIA: The diplomatic rift between Brazil and the United States deepened as former President Donald Trump escalated tensions by imposing a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian steel imports.

The move follows Trump’s vocal defense of ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who faces trial over alleged coup attempts after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil summoned the US ambassador after the American embassy released a statement calling Bolsonaro a victim of “political persecution,“ mirroring Trump’s claims of a “witch hunt.”

The US president announced the tariff hike, set to take effect on August 1, citing Brazil’s “insidious attacks on Free Elections” and warning of further retaliation if challenged.

In a letter to Lula, Trump condemned Bolsonaro’s prosecution as an “international disgrace” and vowed an investigation into Brazil’s trade policies. Brazil, the second-largest steel exporter to the US, shipped four million tonnes in 2024.

Trump’s social media post urging authorities to “LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE” drew sharp criticism from Lula, who accused the US leader of interference. Bolsonaro denies involvement in the alleged coup plot, which prosecutors claim lacked military support. His supporters stormed government buildings in 2023, echoing the US Capitol attack linked to Trump.

The Bolsonaro family has sought US sanctions against a judge overseeing the trial. Trump hinted Bolsonaro could win the 2026 election, despite his disqualification for spreading election misinformation. The US embassy reaffirmed support for Bolsonaro, calling the trial “shameful.”

BRICS members, meeting in Brazil, condemned Trump’s tariffs and foreign policy, prompting threats of further trade penalties. Lula asserted BRICS nations reject external dominance, stating, “We don’t want an emperor.” - AFP