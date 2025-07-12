Chelsea aim to halt PSG’s trophy sweep in Club World Cup final

CHELSEA will attempt to derail Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for a historic clean sweep when the two sides meet in the Club World Cup final on Sunday. The match, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, pits the UEFA Champions League winners against a Chelsea side that has defied expectations this season.

PSG arrive in the US in formidable form, having dominated European football with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the Champions League final. Their momentum has carried into the Club World Cup, where they dismantled Atletico Madrid, Inter Miami, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid with ruthless efficiency. A victory on Sunday would cap off a remarkable season in which they have already secured the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique’s side remains the clear favourite, but Chelsea are not without hope. The Blues clinched the UEFA Conference League and secured a top-four Premier League finish, earning a Champions League spot for next season. While both teams suffered group-stage defeats to Brazilian clubs, Chelsea bounced back with wins over Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense to reach the final.

Defender Levi Colwill struck a defiant tone ahead of the clash. “If everyone thinks we are going to lose, then we have nothing to lose. We have to go out there and play our football, be confident and hopefully try to surprise everyone,“ he said.

PSG’s dominance over English clubs this year adds another layer of difficulty for Chelsea. The Parisians have beaten Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal in European competition. However, Chelsea captain Reece James remains unfazed. “This is the final, a one-off game. I don’t really care that everyone is bigging up the opposition. We are just preparing in the right way and we are going out to win,“ he stated.

The tournament has faced criticism over scheduling, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez calling afternoon matches in the US summer heat “very dangerous.” Despite concerns, FIFA has declared the expanded Club World Cup a financial success, with both finalists guaranteed over $100 million in prize money. - AFP