Cambodian govt musters support from huge crowds in Thai border row

PHNOM PENH: Tens of thousands of Cambodians took to the streets of Phnom Penh on Wednesday for an official rally to support the government’s actions in its recent border dispute with Thailand.

A massive crowd led by Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many -- Prime Minister Hun Manet’s youngest brother -- joined a “Solidarity March” to support Cambodia’s government and troops stationed on the border with Thailand.

Singing patriotic songs and flourishing Cambodian flags and portraits of Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, supporters marched to the Independence Monument in the heart of the capital.

One Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 as troops exchanged fire in a disputed area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.

The Thai and Cambodian armies both said they acted in self-defence.

Hun Many told the crowd that the march was “an encouragement and additional energy for the government and our forces.”

“When the country faces a threat or any insult, the Cambodian people will not stay still, we will stand up in united spirit,“ he said.

Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to help resolve the border dispute in four areas -- the site of last month’s clash and three ancient temples.

Cambodian leaders have repeatedly said the move was to prevent further military clashes.

Long-running row

Hun Manet said Tuesday evening he wanted to maintain “peace and good cooperation” with Thailand.

“Filing a complaint at the ICJ to resolve the dispute peacefully is our best option to keep friendship and good cooperation with Thailand,“ he said.

The two sides held talks in Phnom Penh at the weekend, which Thailand said had made progress, but the row shows little sign of dying down.

Cambodia on Tuesday banned imports of Thai fruit and vegetables after Bangkok refused to lift border crossing restrictions imposed in recent days.

Cambodia last week banned Thai dramas from TV and cinemas, closed a popular border checkpoint, and cut internet bandwidth from Thailand.

Hun Manet said Tuesday that a return to normality depended on the Thai authorities.

“The ball is in the hands of (the) Thai side, Thai military,“ he added.

Thailand says it wants a negotiated solution and has urged Cambodia to stop “unofficial” communication -- an apparent reference to fiery interventions by Hun Sen, who stepped down in 2023 but still wields great influence.

The border row dates back to the drawing of the countries’ 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier in the early 20th century during the French occupation of Indochina.

Cambodia has previously sought help from the ICJ in a territorial dispute over a border temple.

In 1962, the court ruled that the disputed Preah Vihear temple belonged to Cambodia, and in 2013, the ICJ awarded an area next to the temple to Cambodia as well.

Thailand said it did not accept the court’s jurisdiction.

Violence sparked by the dispute has led to at least 28 deaths in the region since 2008.