  1. World

Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike

theSun World
  • 2025-08-01 12:53 PM
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference about recognizing Palestinian statehood, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 30, 2025. REUTERSCanada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference about recognizing Palestinian statehood, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 30, 2025. REUTERS

CANADIAN Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was disappointed after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to raise tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25% on products outside the scope of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The move, which Washington linked in part to what it said was Canada's failure to stop fentanyl smuggling, is the latest salvo in Trump's months-long tariff war initiated soon after taking power.

US duties and tariffs will heavily affect lumber, steel, aluminum, and automobiles, Carney said in a post on X, vowing action to protect Canadian jobs, buy its goods, invest in industrial competitiveness and diversify export markets.

To justify its step, the U.S. has cited the cross-border flow of fentanyl, even though Canada accounts for just 1% of U.S. fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce the volumes, Carney added -REUTERS