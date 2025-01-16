KUALA LUMPUR: Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya has commended Malaysia’s “honourable stance” in supporting Palestine during the ongoing conflict, alongside other nations, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Hayya expressed gratitude to Malaysia, Türkiye, South Africa, Algeria, Russia, China, and Indonesia for their solidarity with the Palestinian people, acknowledging their contributions in providing critical support during a time of immense hardship.

His remarks followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, which is set to take effect this Sunday.

Al-Hayya welcomed the agreement as a positive development but criticised the “intense violence and aggression” carried out by the Israeli occupation, describing it as one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history.

“In this critical moment, we extend words of pride and honour to our people in Gaza,” he was quoted as saying, adding that Palestinians “will not forget those who contributed to their suffering”.

The ceasefire, announced by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, will initially span 42 days. Under the agreement, 33 Israeli detainees will be released in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners, AA reported.

The deal includes mechanisms to ensure compliance and address potential violations.