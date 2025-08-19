Chile’s presidential race pits communist against far-right in polarised contest

SANTIAGO: Chile’s upcoming presidential election on November 16 highlights the nation’s political polarisation, with Communist Party candidate Jeannette Jara and far-right veteran Jose Antonio Kast emerging as frontrunners.

Eight candidates have registered for the race, according to an AFP tally before Monday’s deadline, setting the stage for a contentious battle.

Analysts describe the contest as a clash of opposing ideologies, with Kast and Jara representing starkly different visions for Chile’s future.

“It’s a new stage of polarisation,“ said Mireya Davila, a political analyst at the University of Chile.

Kast, who lost the 2021 runoff to current left-wing President Gabriel Boric, has positioned himself as a law-and-order candidate.

The 59-year-old has pledged to reclaim public spaces from crime while avoiding the flamboyant style of other South American far-right leaders.

“Don’t worry, everything is going to be fine,“ Kast frequently assures supporters at the end of his speeches.

Jara, a 51-year-old lawyer and first-time candidate, served as labour minister under Boric and championed progressive reforms.

Though aligned with the Communist Party, she leads a broad coalition that includes centrist Christian Democrats.

“The fact that Jara is a Communist could be a barrier, but I don’t think it’s definitive,“ Davila noted regarding her electoral prospects.

Jara has sought to distance herself from hardline communist regimes, stating she represents the centre-left rather than her party.

Meanwhile, conservative Evelyn Matthei and economist Franco Parisi are locked in a tight race for third place.

Matthei, a 71-year-old former mayor, saw her early lead in polls fade as Kast gained momentum.

“To be on top of the polls for a long time takes its toll,“ admitted Matthei’s campaign spokeswoman Paula Daza.

Parisi, who ran a social media-focused campaign in 2021, continues to position himself as an anti-establishment alternative.

“Chile is not a country of extremes; Chile is moving toward the center,“ Parisi declared during his candidacy registration.

The race also features libertarian Johannes Kaiser and far-left candidate Eduardo Artes among other contenders. - AFP