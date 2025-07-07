China boosts rural worker skills with new retraining plan

HONG KONG: China has introduced a new initiative to enhance the skills of rural workers, particularly women, as part of efforts to expand the agricultural sector and stimulate economic growth.

The plan includes vocational education and retraining programs for domestic and caregiving roles, alongside measures to help rural migrants adapt to urban employment.

The Ministry of Commerce, National Development and Reform Commission, and other government bodies outlined 14 key tasks to support workforce retraining.

The ministry stated the plan aims to “strengthen housing security, create favourable conditions for rural workers in cities to enjoy basic public services equally and integrate into the local society as soon as possible.”

This policy follows China’s April announcement of a decade-long strategy to build an agricultural powerhouse amid economic challenges, U.S. tensions, and climate concerns.

Official data shows nearly 300 million rural migrants in cities, with about 100 million nearing retirement in the next decade.

Authorities will “guide rural labour with employment needs, especially rural women and poverty-stricken labour to find employment in the domestic service field,“ the commerce ministry said.

State broadcaster CCTV highlighted expert views that the plan will improve worker supply and quality, aligning with employer demands. - Reuters