China displays advanced military hardware in Beijing parade marking WWII victory

BEIJING: China unveiled its latest military advancements including underwater drones, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and laser weapons during a major parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory over Japan.

President Xi Jinping declared China “unstoppable” in a speech preceding the display of military hardware that rolled through Tiananmen Square before cheering crowds and foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile represented a significant upgrade to China’s nuclear capabilities with the liquid-fuelled weapon capable of striking anywhere on Earth according to nationalist tabloid The Global Times.

Two new unmanned underwater vehicles, the AJX002 and HSU100, demonstrated China’s expanding naval capabilities with defence analyst Alex Luck identifying the former as a reconnaissance design and the latter as an uncrewed minelaying capability.

Four new anti-ship missiles designated YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 rolled through the square with several models potentially capable of hypersonic speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound.

The LY-1 laser air defence system generated significant attention as what Chinese military-linked accounts described as the world’s most powerful laser defence weapon despite being in advanced testing phases according to analysts.

Unmanned surface vessels capable of optional crew navigation and mine clearing operations joined various unmanned aircraft and land vehicles in showcasing China’s diverse drone capabilities.

Early warning radar technology featured prominently with the KJ-600 aircraft making its public debut as a carrier-based early warning system expected to enter service on China’s Fujian aircraft carrier in coming months. – AFP