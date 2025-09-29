China launches two test satellites for Earth observation technology verification

XICHANG: China successfully launched two new test satellites into space on Monday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province.

The Shiyan-30 01 and 02 satellites lifted off at 11:00 am Beijing Time aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

Both satellites entered their preset orbits successfully following the launch.

The satellites will primarily be used for experimental verification of Earth observation technologies.

This mission represented the 598th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

The successful deployment continues China’s expanding space programme and technological advancement in satellite development. – Bernama-Xinhua