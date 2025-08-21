China’s Xi promotes ethnic unity and development in rare Tibet visit

LHASA: President Xi Jinping called for ethnic unity and religious harmony during his first visit to Tibet since 2021, attending ceremonies marking the region’s 60th anniversary as an autonomous area.

The Chinese leader emphasised that safeguarding political and social stability remains fundamental to governing and developing Tibet.

“To govern, stabilise and develop Tibet, we must first safeguard political stability, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony,“ Xi told regional officials according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Thursday’s grand ceremony occurred before the Potala Palace, the historic residence of Dalai Lamas, with 20,000 participants including military personnel and Tibetan community members in traditional dress.

Wang Huning, China’s fourth-ranked leader, reinforced the message by calling for “deepening the anti-secession struggle and ensuring the consolidation and security of the border areas”.

The event featured Tibetan dancers, slogan-bearing floats, and military formations celebrating the region’s progress under Chinese administration.

Xi’s visit precedes potential tensions regarding the succession of the 90-year-old Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India and recently stated his spiritual institution would continue after his death.

China insists the next Dalai Lama must receive government approval in Beijing, potentially creating competing leadership claims within Tibetan Buddhism.

Xi advocated for “guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to socialist society in accordance with the systematic Sinicisation of religion” without mentioning the Dalai Lama in official coverage.

The president also promoted completing the massive Yarlung Tsangpo dam project, a 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion) hydropower initiative that began construction in July.

This project, potentially the world’s largest dam, has raised concerns from downstream nations India and Bangladesh, with India confirming it discussed the matter during recent talks with Chinese officials.

Border discussions between India and China also addressed advancing negotiations on their disputed Himalayan boundary, site of deadly clashes in 2020. – AFP