Ahmad Zahid’s Cambodia visit to strengthen diplomatic ties and ASEAN unity

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s visit is expected to significantly strengthen diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Cambodia.

His arrival in Cambodia occurs just weeks before the ASEAN Summit scheduled for Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

This diplomatic mission is crucial for enhancing the existing multifaceted bilateral cooperation between both nations.

International Relations Institute of Cambodia Director-General Dr Kin Phea emphasised the substantial diplomatic importance of the Malaysian deputy prime minister’s upcoming visit.

“The visit underscores both nations’ shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and strengthening ASEAN unity at a crucial time for regional peace and stability.

“It offers an opportunity to advance cooperation in trade, investment, labour, education, and tourism, while constructively addressing pending issues and reinforcing mutual understanding,” Phea told Bernama.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to remain in Phnom Penh from October 13 to 15.

Key aspects of his itinerary include courtesy calls on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen.

He will additionally hold discussions with Cambodian Rural Development Minister Chhay Rithisen.

The deputy prime minister will attend a dinner with the Malaysian community in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Cambodia is currently hosting the 47th ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management meeting in its capital city.

Regional representatives at this gathering will focus on risk assessment related to natural disasters.

Ahmad Zahid will participate in the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management and the 14th Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response.

These important meetings coincide with the region experiencing frequent natural disasters including typhoons, earthquakes, and landslides.

ASEAN member countries like Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam have recently suffered severe weather-related calamities affecting livelihoods, farmlands and properties. – Bernama