China showcases humanoid robots at Shanghai AI conference

SHANGHAI: Serving craft beer, playing mahjong, and even boxing—humanoid robots took center stage at the World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai this weekend, showcasing China’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

The event, attended by over 800 companies, featured more than 3,000 products, with humanoid robots stealing the spotlight through their quirky yet impressive demonstrations.

Premier Li Qiang opened the conference by announcing China’s plans to establish a new AI governance body, emphasizing the need to balance innovation with risk management.

However, the expo itself buzzed with excitement rather than concern.

“Demand is currently very strong, whether in terms of data, scenarios, model training, or artificial construction. The overall atmosphere in all these areas is very lively,“ said Yang Yifan, R&D director at Shanghai-based AI firm Transwarp.

This year’s WAIC follows a major milestone for Chinese AI—startup DeepSeek’s January unveiling of an AI model rivalling top US systems at a fraction of the cost.

Among the exhibits, robots drummed to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,“ played curling, and served drinks, though some movements remained slightly unrefined.

Still, the progress from previous years was evident.

China has heavily invested in robotics, with some experts suggesting it may already hold an edge over the US.

Unitree, a Hangzhou-based firm, showcased its G1 android, which performed fluid boxing moves, and announced the upcoming launch of a full-sized humanoid robot priced under $6,000.

Beyond hardware, AI companions—ranging from digital businessmen to warriors—interacted with visitors via screens.

Baidu introduced its latest “digital humans,“ AI agents capable of decision-making and collaboration.

The company reported that these avatars outperformed human streamers in e-commerce sales during a recent live broadcast.

Baidu also revealed it secured approval for fully driverless robotaxis in Shanghai’s Pudong district, marking another step in AI integration.

Despite concerns about job displacement, Baidu’s Wu Chenxia stressed AI’s role in enhancing efficiency rather than replacing humans.

Visitors remained captivated by the technology on display.

“When it comes to China’s AI development, we have a comparatively good foundation of data and also a wealth of application scenarios,“ said Yang.

“There are many more opportunities for experimentation.” - AFP