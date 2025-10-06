China, South Korea must safeguard free trade, Xi tells Lee

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday to work with Beijing to uphold free trade and defend “multilateralism”, state media said.

In a phone call with Lee, Xi urged Beijing and Seoul to “inject more certainty into regional and international situations”, Xinhua said, as well as to “promote strategic cooperative partnership to higher level”.

“A healthy, stable, and continuously deepening China-South Korea relationship aligns with the trend of the times,“ Xi said.

“Close bilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination should be maintained to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, ensuring the stability and smooth functioning of global and regional industrial and supply chains,“ the Chinese leader added.

South Korea's new centre-left leader was elected in a landslide last week after winning a snap election triggered by his predecessor's disastrous martial law declaration.

Seoul has long trod a fine line between top trading partner China and defence guarantor the United States.

Relations suffered under Lee's predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who cleaved close to the United States and sought to improve ties with former colonial master Japan.

But both countries' export-driven economies have now found themselves in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump's tariff blitz.

And Lee hinted on the campaign trail that he would seek to improve ties with Beijing.

He has also raised alarm by saying that a future conflict between China and Taiwan would not be South Korea's concern.