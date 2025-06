BEIJING: China's embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said in a notice on Thursday.

The evacuation operation will bring Chinese nationals to the Taba Border Crossing into Egypt via bus, about 360 km (224 miles) from Tel Aviv.

"The Israel-Iran conflict continues to intensify, with increasing casualties, the possibility of further deterioration cannot be ruled out," the embassy warned.