Chinese and Philippine vessels collide in South China Sea confrontation

MANILA: A Chinese navy vessel collided with a coast guard ship from the same country while chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippine government released video footage showing the dramatic confrontation near Scarborough Shoal on Monday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesman for the Philippine coast guard, said the incident occurred during an aid distribution mission for local fishermen.

The footage captured a China Coast Guard ship and a larger vessel marked with the number 164 crashing into each other with a loud impact.

“The CCG 3104, which was chasing the BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA Navy warship,“ Tarriela stated.

He added that the collision caused significant damage to the Chinese coast guard ship’s forecastle, making it unseaworthy.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately comment on the incident.

This marks the latest escalation in ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea.

Beijing claims nearly the entire waterway despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its legal basis.

Scarborough Shoal, a triangular reef chain, has been a major flashpoint since China took control of it from the Philippines in 2012.

Tarriela told AFP the Chinese crew ignored offers of assistance from the Filipino vessel after the collision.

Earlier in the encounter, the BRP Suluan reportedly evaded a water cannon attack from Chinese ships.

The South China Sea sees over 60% of global maritime trade pass through its contested waters.

It remains unclear whether any injuries resulted from Monday’s incident. – AFP