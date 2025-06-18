Colombia’s Senate approves labor reform bill

BOGOTÁ: Colombia’s Senate has approved contested labor reforms, after leftist President Gustavo Petro decreed a referendum to get public approval for the bill.

Senators voted 57-31 to approve the reform bill on Tuesday, which will end the working day at 6:00 pm instead of 9:00 pm, extend social security to some informal workers and create a pension fund for farmers.

“A historic step toward decent work,“ the presidency said in a post on X, shared by Petro.

The bill marks a key legislative victory for Petro, who has struggled to translate his campaign promises into reality since he became the country’s first leftist president in 2022.

The Senate previously rejected the reform bill in April, but it was revived after Petro warned he would declare a referendum to put the measure to a public vote.

The text was approved in the absence of opposition senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, who was hospitalized in critical condition for more than a week after being shot while campaigning in Bogota on June 7.

Senators also rejected -- for the second time -- a government proposal to hold the referendum on the labor reform.

The upper house had already rejected the bid in May, but Petro decreed a 12-question referendum for August 7, and insisted on Tuesday it “remains in effect” until Congress passes his bill.

The constitutional court has yet to rule on whether Petro can legally call a referendum by decree, which is scheduled for August 7.

Thousands marched in Colombian cities late in May to support the referendum, though turnout was lower than expected.

The opposition says the costly referendum is really aimed at boosting Petro’s party ahead of 2026 elections, when he cannot seek re-election.