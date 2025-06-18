Hate speech rising in Portugal: European monitor

LISBON: Portugal’s leaders must do more to fight crimes and hate speech against minorities, including immigrants, Roma, black people and LGBTQ people, the Council of Europe’s anti-discrimination body said Wednesday.

In a new report, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) highlighted a sharp rise in hate speech in Portugal.

It comes as the far-right party Chega has risen to become the main opposition force.

ECRI “calls on Portugal to improve the way law enforcement officials deal with hate crimes and to commit to Roma inclusion,“ the Strasbourg-based body said in a statement.

“ECRI expresses concern about the rise of online hate speech and the divisive and inflammatory discourse used by some politicians,“ it added, singling out some members of Chega.

The party became the country’s main opposition force following May’s legislative elections.

“Cases of hate-motivated violence have been reported, at times involving neo-Nazi groups,“ the statement added.

On Tuesday, police in Portugal announced the arrest of six individuals affiliated with a far-right group, suspected of “terrorist activities, discrimination and incitement to hatred and violence”.

Local media reported on Wednesday that one of those arrested was a police officer and that the group he allegedly belonged to was planning, among other things, an attack on the parliament.

The ECRI report also noted the persistence of reports about cases of racist abuse, including racial profiling, by the police.