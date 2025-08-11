Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe dies after rally shooting

BOGOTÁ: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally.

The 39-year-old conservative senator was attacked on June 7 in Bogotá, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and leg.

His family confirmed his death on Monday, reigniting fears of political violence in Colombia.

Uribe was the grandson of former president Julio Cesar Turbay, who led the country from 1978 to 1982.

Despite initial signs of recovery, doctors announced a new brain hemorrhage on Saturday.

“Rest in peace, love of my life,“ his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Six suspects, including a 15-year-old shooter, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police also detained Elder Jose Arteaga Hernandez, alias “El Costeno,“ believed to be the mastermind.

Authorities suspect involvement from a dissident faction of the disbanded FARC guerrilla group.

Uribe was a leading contender for the 2026 presidential election before the assassination attempt.

His death revives painful memories of Colombia’s violent past, including the killing of four presidential candidates in the 1980s and 1990s.

Uribe’s mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was also killed in a botched police operation in 1991.

“Today is a sad day for the country,“ Vice President Francia Marquez said in a social media statement.

She urged Colombians to reject violence and strengthen democracy through dialogue.

Uribe was a vocal critic of left-wing President Gustavo Petro’s peace efforts with armed groups.

He had announced his presidential bid in October, aiming to succeed Petro in 2026.

Starting his political career at 26, Uribe became Bogotá’s youngest city council chairperson.

He later served as a senator, winning the highest vote count nationwide in 2022.

Former president Alvaro Uribe, no relation, mourned his death in a post on X.

“Evil destroys everything, they killed hope,“ the ex-leader wrote.

Petro has faced criticism for labelling right-wing opponents as “Nazis,“ escalating political tensions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the killing and demanded justice.

“The United States stands in solidarity with his family and the Colombian people,“ Rubio said.

Uribe is survived by his wife and four children, including a young son and three teenage daughters. - AFP