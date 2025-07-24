Cyprus wildfire claims two lives amid extreme heatwave

NICOSIA: Two people have died in a wildfire outside Cyprus’s second city of Limassol, fanned by strong winds and temperatures forecast to reach 44°C, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Police reported finding two charred bodies in a burnt-out car believed to have been trapped in the blaze, which erupted on Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials confirmed two individuals were hospitalised with severe burns, while 16 others received treatment for minor injuries.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis stated the fire, originating in the village of Malia, had scorched 100 square kilometres.

“There are no active fronts, but intense flare-ups persist,“ he said.

Authorities issued an extreme heat alert as temperatures soared, with over 250 firefighters and 75 vehicles deployed to contain the flames.

The government requested aerial support from neighbouring countries, with Jordan and Spain expected to dispatch firefighting aircraft.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis revealed 106 people were displaced overnight after evacuations from multiple villages.

Power outages left 16 communities without electricity, compounding the crisis in scorching conditions.

Resident Antonis Christou from Kandou described the horror: “I saw the mountain and valley engulfed in flames. People got burnt—someone died in their car.”

Fire service chief Nikos Logginos suggested arson may be involved, citing witness testimonies forwarded to police.

Cyprus faces annual wildfires during its arid summers.

A 2021 blaze in Larnaca district claimed four lives. – AFP