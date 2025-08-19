Deadly Pakistan cloudburst leaves survivors digging through rubble

BAR DALORI: Survivors and rescuers in a remote Pakistani village are digging through rubble after a deadly cloudburst triggered massive landslides.

The disaster struck Dalori village in the middle of the night, sending rocks and water crashing down mountainsides.

At least 15 houses were destroyed, with nine confirmed dead and around 20 still trapped under debris.

Rescuers worked by mobile phone light, using hammers, shovels and bare hands to clear blocked pathways in the electricity-free area.

“A huge bang came from the top of the mountain, and then dark smoke billowed into the sky,“ said local labourer Lal Khan.

The cloudburst occurred during heavy monsoon rains that have already killed over 350 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Torrential rains since Thursday have caused widespread flooding and landslides across northern Pakistan.

Authorities warn of potential fresh flash floods in coming days as the monsoon continues.

Khan described seeing his neighbour’s hand protruding from rubble before rescuers recovered her body and those of her four children.

Villager Gul Hazir compared the disaster to an apocalyptic movie, recalling how rocks smashed houses before floodwaters arrived.

Local official Usman Khan noted many houses were built in stream beds, worsening the destruction.

Rescue efforts are hampered by narrow alleys that prevent heavy machinery from accessing the worst-hit areas.

Student Saqib Ghani lost his father and was seen desperately digging through concrete with bare hands before being restrained.

The village’s single access road was destroyed at multiple points, isolating the community further.

Excavators worked to clear debris blocking drainage channels as water continued flowing through the devastated settlement.

Funerals have already been held for five victims, with women mourning in homes still without electricity.

Unattended cattle wandered through debris-filled alleys as residents struggled to comprehend their losses.

One grieving woman vowed to leave the village forever as she followed a coffin through the streets.

Residents had been collecting aid for neighbouring flood victims before disaster struck their own community.

“We didn’t know we would be needing help ourselves,“ said villager Gul Hazir. - AFP