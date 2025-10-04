Denmark reports repeated Russian naval provocations in its straits

COPENHAGEN: Russian warships have repeatedly sailed on collision courses with Danish naval vessels and disrupted navigation systems in Denmark’s strategic straits.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service stated these actions included aiming weapons at Danish ships and causing extensive GPS interference.

Such incidents risk unintended escalation in a region already on high alert following various security breaches since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Director Thomas Ahrenkiel revealed that Danish air force helicopters and naval vessels have been targeted by Russian tracking radars and weapon systems.

He confirmed Russian warships had sailed directly toward Danish vessels on multiple occasions in the busy international shipping lanes.

A Russian warship has remained anchored in Danish territorial waters for over a week, raising concerns about potential interference.

Ahrenkiel suggested Moscow might retaliate if Denmark attempts to restrict movements of Russia’s sanctioned oil tanker “shadow fleet”.

The intelligence service has recorded Russian vessels transiting the straits with active sonar and electronic jamming equipment.

Ahrenkiel assessed it was highly probable Russian ships caused significant GPS disruption in Denmark on at least one occasion.

Denmark’s intelligence service formally classifies these Russian actions as hybrid warfare against Denmark and the West.

Russia is using aggressive military means to apply pressure without crossing the threshold into traditional armed conflict.

Moscow has consistently denied responsibility for conducting hybrid attacks anywhere in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin recently dismissed as nonsense the idea Russia would target a NATO member nation.

The White House described the report of Russian naval provocations against Denmark as a serious matter.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration is monitoring the situation closely.

She stated the National Security Council maintains constant correspondence with NATO allies regarding these incidents.

Despite the provocations, Danish defence intelligence emphasised there is no direct military threat to Denmark.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently characterised drone incursions over Danish sites as a hybrid attack.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said investigations into these incidents are ongoing without conclusive results.

Western security agencies report increasing aggression in hybrid threats including sabotage and cyberattacks.

NATO has consequently strengthened its military operations in the Baltic Sea region.

Sweden proposed new legislation to expand its coast guard’s maritime surveillance capabilities on Friday. – Reuters