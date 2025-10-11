Donald Trump undergoes second medical checkup this year at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump underwent his second medical checkup this year on Friday at Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

The 79-year-old president gave reporters a thumbs-up upon returning to the White House but offered no further comments about the examination.

White House officials are expected to release detailed results from the medical evaluation later.

This examination occurred just three months after Trump’s previous diagnosis with a vein condition following speculation about his frequent hand bruising and swollen legs.

The White House described Friday’s appointment as an “annual” checkup despite Trump having already completed one in April.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he would undergo a “sort of semi-annual physical.”

“I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know,“ Trump stated during the press briefing.

The president emphasized his physical and mental well-being while comparing his health to previous commanders-in-chief.

Trump specifically mentioned completing a cognitive exam during his last checkup and achieving a perfect score.

He then questioned whether former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, or Joe Biden had undergone similar testing.

Trump has faced repeated accusations of insufficient transparency regarding his health despite significant public interest.

He dismissed social media rumors about his condition in September, including false claims about his death.

The White House revealed in July that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a benign vein condition.

Medical staff attributed his hand bruising to aspirin use as part of a standard cardiovascular health program.

Trump frequently appears at public events with makeup covering bruising on his right hand.

His previous medical examination in April confirmed good health with normal cardiac function and no signs of systemic illness. – AFP