DR Congo church massacre survivors describe ADF terror attack

BUNIA: Survivors of a brutal massacre at a Catholic church in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo have described a night of terror as Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants stormed the building, killing dozens.

The attack, which occurred overnight Saturday to Sunday in Komanda, Ituri province, left 43 dead, including nine children.

Pierre Abendi, 21, was among those inside the Blessed Anuarite Catholic parish church when the assault began.

“I stood against a wall and hid behind a mattress. I waited quietly for my turn to die,“ he told AFP, his voice trembling. Witnesses said the attackers spoke a foreign language, confirming their identity as ADF fighters.

The UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) confirmed the death toll, while a local priest, Aime Lokana Dhego, reported six seriously wounded and several young people kidnapped.

One survivor, who asked not to be named, described hearing “gunshots and cries for help” before militants threatened to burn down his shop. “We saw them armed with machetes and rifles. It was terrifying,“ he said.

The ADF, an Islamist group linked to Islamic State, has been responsible for years of violence in eastern DR Congo.

Despite joint military operations by Ugandan and Congolese forces since 2021, the group continues to carry out brutal attacks.

At a funeral in Komanda, mourners criticized security forces for failing to protect civilians.

“What are the security services doing? They’re not doing their job,“ one woman told AFP.

MONUSCO deputy chief Vivian van de Perre condemned the attack, calling it “revolting” and a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Congolese army accused the ADF of seeking “revenge on defenceless populations.”

Pope Leo XIV expressed grief over the killings, while France condemned the attack and pledged support for Congolese authorities. - AFP