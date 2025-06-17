Dutch suggest social media ban for under-15s

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government Tuesday advised parents to forbid children under 15 from using social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat, the latest country to propose curbs over mental health concerns.

The advice, which is non-binding, comes after Australia and New Zealand proposed social media bans for under-16s, and several European countries have issued similar guidelines.

“Intensive screen and social media use can be bad for the (mental) health and development of children,“ said the Dutch ministry for health, wellbeing and sport.

“Think of sleeping problems, panic attacks, depressive symptoms, reduced concentration and a negative self-image.”

The ministry distinguished between smartphone use, messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal, and social media apps like TikTok.

Children younger than their last year of primary school (typically 11 or 12) should not be allowed a smartphone, the government advised.

From secondary school (age 12 or 13), message apps should be permitted but no social media apps before 15, according to the guidelines.

“A step-by-step approach helps: first learn to communicate via chat, then get acquainted with social media,“ said the government.

The ministry also issued guidelines on screen time: none at all before the age of two, while children over 12 should not be in front of a screen for more than three hours.

Healthy screen use is more than just time limits, the government said.

“It’s also about balancing screen time with other activities, using media together, and fostering positive online experiences.”

The advice brings the Netherlands into line with other age guidelines in Europe, said the government.

Backed by France and Spain, Greece has spearheaded a proposal for how the European Union should limit children’s use of online platforms.

France, Greece and Denmark believe there should be a ban on social media for under-15s, while Spain has suggested a ban for under-16s.

In the Netherlands, a children’s advocacy group said earlier this month the “unchecked expansion” of social media platforms is driving an unprecedented global mental health crisis in kids and teens.

The KidsRights report said what it termed “problematic” social media use was on the rise, with a direct link between heavy internet use and suicide attempts.

However, blanket bans are not the answer, the group warned.

“Such blanket bans may infringe on children’s civil and political rights,“ including access to information, said the report.