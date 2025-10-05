Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march

MADRID: Eight people were arrested and 20 police officers injured in clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police in Barcelona, police said on Sunday.

Demonstrators vandalised shops, which they claimed had links to Israel, during a mainly peaceful march of 70,000 protesters on Saturday, police said.

Tens of thousands took part in protests in Madrid and scores of other Spanish cities as well as demonstrations in Rome and Lisbon amid anger after the Israeli interception of the Global Sumud aid flotilla that had set sail from Barcelona, trying to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Out of the 49 Spaniards who were detained by Israeli forces on the aid flotilla, 21 will fly back to Spain from Tel Aviv on Sunday, the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish television RTVE.

Spain, which recognised a Palestinian state in May 2024 and has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, last month banned ships and aircraft delivering weapons or military-grade jet fuel to Israel - REUTERS