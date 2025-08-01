  1. World

El Salvador ruling party proposes constitutional overhaul on elections

  • 2025-08-01 08:56 AM
President of the congress Ernesto Castro, Vice-president Suecy Callejas and representatives take part in a session of the Salvadoran congress to discuss reforms to the constitution, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 31, 2025- REUTERSPresident of the congress Ernesto Castro, Vice-president Suecy Callejas and representatives take part in a session of the Salvadoran congress to discuss reforms to the constitution, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 31, 2025- REUTERS

SAN SALVADOR: A ruling party lawmaker in El Salvador on Thursday sent a bill to modify the constitution to drastically overhaul how elections are run in the Central American nation.

The amendment would open the door to indefinite presidential re-election, extend terms from five years to six and scrap run-offs.

It would also shorten the current term of President Nayib Bukele, who recently won a constitutionally controversial re-election bid, to end in 2027 and bring forward the next elections - REUTERS