EU aims for complete anti-drone defence system by end of 2027

BRUSSELS: The European Union is pushing to have a new system of anti-drone defences fully operational by the end of 2027.

Officials stated this initiative is part of a broader effort to ward off threats from Russia. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen first proposed creating a “drone wall” to counter Moscow last month.

This proposal followed an incident where NATO jets shot down Russian unmanned aircraft in Polish airspace. The initial focus was on strengthening the EU’s eastern border states.

The plan has since been expanded after mysterious drones alarmed several countries further west. Officials revealed that Brussels wants the project, now named the “European Drone Defence Initiative”, to begin initial operations by the end of 2026.

The goal is for the system to be fully functioning by the end of 2027. This initiative is one of several flagship EU projects to be unveiled by the European Commission.

A roadmap aimed at preparing the bloc for a potential attack by Moscow by 2030 will be presented on Thursday.

Alongside the drone proposal is a broader programme called “Eastern Flank Watch”. This programme is designed to bolster air defences along the EU’s border closest to Russia.

EU defence ministers are expected to hold preliminary discussions on the roadmap on Wednesday evening. Officials hope that EU leaders will give their backing at a summit scheduled for next week.

The EU intends to utilise Ukraine’s war-tested expertise to incorporate low-cost capabilities for tackling drones. However, the two-year timeline to complete the project is considered ambitious.

So far, the EU has not provided a concrete estimate for the cost of the drone project. Von der Leyen’s initial “drone wall” proposal was met with some scepticism from countries including Germany. It also sparked concerns that Brussels might be encroaching on NATO’s responsibilities.

Germany and France are hesitant about the EU’s executive taking a central role in military planning. Military planning is traditionally the preserve of individual member state governments.

Countries in the southern part of the bloc have also advocated for the drone initiative not to focus solely on eastern nations. Von der Leyen confirmed earlier this month that the drone initiative would be broadened. She indicated it could also help address other issues such as illegal migration. – AFP