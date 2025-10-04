EU restricts ‘forever chemicals’ in firefighting foams to curb pollution

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has announced restrictions on the use of PFAS substances, commonly called forever chemicals, in firefighting foams.

This move represents a significant step towards the European Union’s broader objective of minimising PFAS usage in consumer products.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are persistent environmental contaminants that do not break down naturally.

Their accumulation in ecosystems, drinking water sources, and human bodies has raised substantial environmental and health concerns.

The new restriction will officially enter into force before the end of this month.

Transition periods for compliance will vary significantly depending on the specific application and industry.

Portable fire extinguishers containing PFAS will face sales restrictions after a six-month grace period.

Fire extinguishers used for training, testing, and by municipal fire services will be restricted after 18 months.

High-risk industrial sites governed by EU safety rules, such as facilities storing large volumes of flammable liquids, have a 10-year transition period.

EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall highlighted that approximately 60% of firefighting foams currently contain PFAS.

She stated that PFAS-containing foams have caused numerous instances of soil and water contamination, including drinking water sources.

Commissioner Roswall described the restriction as an important step forward in tackling PFAS pollution across Europe. – Reuters