Excessive force against LA protesters detailed in rights report

LOS ANGELES: A Human Rights Watch report has accused law enforcement of using excessive force and deliberate brutality against protesters and journalists during demonstrations in June.

The protests were sparked by anger over immigration raids targeting undocumented migrants in Southern California.

Scores of people were injured as officers deployed hard foam rounds, flash-bang grenades, pepper balls, and tear gas at close range.

“Law enforcement officers...used brutal, excessive, and unnecessary force against people standing up for human rights and those reporting on the protests,“ said Ida Sawyer of Human Rights Watch.

The largely peaceful demonstrations erupted on June 6 following increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

While mostly non-violent, the protests occasionally turned chaotic, prompting Trump to deploy 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines.

Human Rights Watch documented 65 cases of injuries but warned the actual number could be much higher.

One officer reportedly shot three people at close range with kinetic impact projectiles, causing severe pain.

“Before shooting one of them in the groin, the officer said: ‘I’m going to pop you, as you are taking up my focus,‘” the report stated.

Injuries included broken bones, concussions, an amputated finger, and severe eye damage.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department denied indiscriminate use of less-lethal tools.

“Such tools are used only when all de-escalation efforts have been exhausted,“ the department said.

Officers are required to report force incidents and undergo a review to ensure compliance with policy.

An AFP photographer was among journalists injured, struck by a rubber bullet while covering protests.

The US Constitution protects free speech and peaceful assembly while restricting excessive force.

California also has laws limiting less-lethal weapons during protests and safeguarding press rights. - AFP