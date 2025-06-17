Former French ministry official convicted for work place harassment

PARIS: A French court on Monday sentenced a former junior minister to a 10-month suspended prison sentence for work place harassment.

Nathalie Elimas, who was state secretary in the education ministry from 2020 to 2022, was also barred from holding elected office for three years, and required to pay a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,700).

The Paris criminal court said it was “convinced” that the bullying charges were justified “despite the defendant’s denial”.

In December 2021, the centre-right politician was investigated following reports of “dysfunction” in her work relationships.

During the trial, three former colleagues of Elimas testified that the atmosphere in her office was “paranoid”. The three women said they received contradictory orders, some of which concerned the junior minister’s media coverage.

“She wanted exposure, but she could cancel an interview 30 minutes before it started” fearing that it was a trap, said her former communications advisor.

“I was blamed for all of it,“ she added.

Elimas defended herself by arguing that people were after her, and that there was a political conspiracy to bring her down.

“This procedure is born out of a machination, it is a loaded story rooted in feelings transformed into official truths,“ Elimas had said in court.

Currently an advisor for the Ile-de-France region, Elimas did not attend her sentencing.