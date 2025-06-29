Former Israeli PM Bennett calls for Netanyahu to step down

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has publicly called for Benjamin Netanyahu to leave office, criticising his prolonged leadership and handling of national crises.

In a televised interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Bennett stated, “He has been in power for 20 years... that’s too much, it’s not healthy.”

Bennett, who briefly unseated Netanyahu in 2021 through a fragile coalition, blamed the current prime minister for deepening societal divisions and mismanaging key issues, including the Gaza conflict.

“He bears... heavy responsibility for the divisions in Israeli society,“Bennett said, referencing growing political and social fractures under Netanyahu’s rule.

The former leader also took credit for laying the groundwork for Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, calling the decision “very good” and “needed.” However, he sharply criticised Netanyahu’s governance, describing the political management of the

Gaza war as “a catastrophe, a disaster.”

While Bennett avoided confirming a political comeback, polls suggest he could mount a credible challenge.

Israel’s next election is not due until late 2026, though early polls remain a possibility.