Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy shot dead in Lviv

LVIV: Ukrainian authorities confirmed the fatal shooting of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy in Lviv on Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the incident as a “horrific murder” and promised a comprehensive investigation into the killing.

Police reported that Parubiy, aged fifty four, “died on the spot as a result of his injuries” from the attack.

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the gunman responsible for this shooting.

Authorities stated the motive behind Parubiy’s killing remains unclear at this stage.

Parubiy served as parliamentary speaker from 2016 to 2019 during a crucial period in Ukrainian politics.

He had been a prominent supporter of the pro-European Orange Revolution in 2004 that reshaped Ukrainian politics.

Parubiy also played a significant role in the Maidan Revolution of 2014 that further aligned Ukraine with European values. – AFP