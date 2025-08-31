Citra MADANI performance unites Malaysia’s five main races at National Day

PUTRAJAYA: The inaugural Citra MADANI special performance powerfully showcased Malaysia’s spirit of unity and harmony through an energetic dance featuring the nation’s five main races during the National Day celebration.

National Culture and Arts Department director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris revealed the segment involved participation from various agencies including the Malaysian Prisons Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and National Unity Department.

Students from the Ministry of Education, art schools, and the Permata Seni group also contributed to this massive collaborative effort.

Mohd Amran stated that Citra MADANI highlighted Malaysia’s five main racial components through a dramatic performance by one thousand participants aligned with this year’s Malaysia MADANI theme.

The extensive public involvement demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring active citizen participation in national events to nurture deep patriotism.

Coordinated by the National Culture and Arts Department, the performance served as the grand finale of the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

The spectacle was further enhanced by a Human Graphic formation involving two thousand school students that complemented the main performance.

Mohd Amran emphasised that Citra MADANI represented a collective effort uniting Malaysians from all walks of life to showcase the nation’s true strength through unity.

This groundbreaking performance brought together participants ranging from school students to security personnel in a display of national solidarity.

The event successfully translated the Malaysia MADANI concept of “Rakyat Disantuni” into a vibrant cultural expression witnessed by thousands of spectators. – Bernama