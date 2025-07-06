SEOUL: Four members of K-pop supergroup BTS -- RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook -- will be discharged from mandatory military service next week, their agency BigHit Music announced on Saturday.

RM and V are scheduled to complete their service on Tuesday, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency quoted the agency as saying in a statement.

For safety reasons, there will be no public events to mark their return. The agency urged fans not to visit the military sites where the members will be discharged.

“We kindly ask fans to send their warm welcome and support from their hearts to RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook,” BigHit Music said.

Of the seven-member group, Jin and J-Hope have already completed their military service.

Suga, who has been serving under South Korea’s social service programme, is expected to be discharged on June 21.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for a period ranging from 18 to 21 months.