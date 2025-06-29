France bans smoking on beaches and parks to protect children

PARIS: France has officially banned smoking on beaches, public parks, and near schools starting Sunday in a move to safeguard children from passive smoking. The new law, published in the government gazette on Saturday, also covers bus shelters and areas close to libraries and swimming pools.

The health ministry aims to create smoke-free zones where children play and learn. Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin stated, “Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children. A park, a beach, a school—these are places to play, learn, and breathe. Not for smoking.”

However, the ban excludes bar and restaurant terraces, disappointing anti-tobacco activists. Yves Martinet of the National Committee Against Smoking (CNCT) called the measure “insufficient,“ noting children also frequent outdoor dining areas. E-cigarettes, which critics argue target youth with flavoured options, remain unrestricted.

Violators face fines ranging from €135 to €700, though authorities expect an initial grace period for public awareness. The ministry will soon clarify the minimum distance for smoking near schools and other child-centric locations.

Despite criticism, officials highlight progress toward a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032. Smoking rates in France have dropped to their lowest since 2000, with fewer than 25% of adults smoking daily in 2023. Passive smoking causes 3,000–5,000 annual deaths, while active smoking claims 75,000 lives yearly.

Hospitality groups oppose extending the ban to terraces, arguing it would displace smokers without solving the issue. Franck Trouet of Hotels and Restaurants of France (GHR) called terraces “the last places of conviviality and freedom.”

A recent survey shows 62% of French citizens support public smoking bans.