France unveils new government lineup amid ongoing political deadlock

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron named a new government on Sunday, putting together a team under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as he struggles to pull the country out of a political crisis.

The new cabinet lineup was unveiled nearly a month after the appointment of Lecornu, Macron’s seventh prime minister.

The latest premier risks being toppled by the opposition in a deeply divided parliament despite his efforts to obtain cross-party support.

Bruno Le Maire, who served as economy minister from 2017 to 2024, was named defence minister.

Roland Lescure was named to take over the economy portfolio, with the difficult task of delivering a budget plan.

Many of the other key ministers kept their jobs.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot retained his post, the presidency said.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin both stayed put.

Rachida Dati, a scandal-ridden culture minister who is set to stand trial for corruption next year, also remained in place.

France has been mired in deadlock since Macron gambled on snap elections in the middle of last year in the hopes of bolstering his authority.

The move backfired, with voters electing a parliament fractured between three rival blocs.

Lecornu’s two immediate predecessors, Francois Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were ousted in a legislative standoff over France’s austerity budget.

Lecornu is scheduled to deliver a general policy speech in parliament on Tuesday.

Several left-wing parties have threatened to put forward a no-confidence motion against Lecornu. – AFP