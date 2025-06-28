German court rules Dubai chocolate must originate from Dubai

COLOGNE: A German court has ruled that Aldi Süd can no longer sell its “Dubai chocolate” bars after confirming the product was manufactured in Turkey, not Dubai. The Higher Regional Court in Cologne delivered the final verdict on Friday, overturning previous lower court decisions.

The legal dispute arose when a confectionery importer challenged Aldi Süd’s sale of Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate, arguing the packaging clearly stated Turkish production. Aldi defended the product name, claiming consumers understood “Dubai chocolate” as a style of pistachio kadayif-filled treat rather than an origin label.

However, the court ruled that the name misleads buyers, as 15 to 20 per cent of consumers still associate it with Dubai. “It is sufficient that around 15 to 20 per cent of the consumers addressed still associate the term with a specific geographical origin,“ the senate stated.

Aldi Süd has already pulled the product from shelves as a precaution. A company spokeswoman said they are reviewing the ruling but have not decided on further legal action. The judgment was issued in summary proceedings, leaving room for potential main proceedings if either party appeals.