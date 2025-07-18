Germany and EU allies push for stricter asylum rules and deportations

BERLIN: Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and five European counterparts have agreed on measures to strengthen asylum rules, including deportations to Afghanistan and Syria as standard practice.

The meeting at Germany’s Zugspitze follows Berlin’s May decision to reject asylum seekers at borders, a move that drew criticism.

Dobrindt met with ministers from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

The proposed policies, requiring EU approval, include removing legal barriers to transferring rejected asylum seekers to secure centres outside the bloc and processing claims in third countries.

“We share the conviction that Europe must act with determination and unity to reduce illegal migration effectively,“ stated a joint document from the German interior ministry.

The agreement also calls for visa restrictions on nations refusing deportation cooperation.

The talks follow Germany’s deportation of 81 Afghan men on Friday, part of the new government’s stricter migration policies since taking office in May. - Reuters