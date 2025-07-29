Germany and Jordan to airlift Gaza aid amid hunger crisis

BERLIN: Germany will collaborate with Jordan to airlift humanitarian aid to Gaza, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday.

The move follows Israel’s pledge to open secure aid routes as international concerns grow over hunger in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will coordinate this very closely with France and the United Kingdom, which are also prepared to conduct such an airlift for food and medical supplies,“ Merz said during a press conference in Berlin.

He acknowledged the limitations of the effort, stating, “We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza, but nevertheless it is a contribution that we will gladly make.”

Merz is set to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Berlin on Tuesday to further discuss the initiative.

Despite being a strong supporter of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, Merz urged Israel to “immediately improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Middle East peace plans with US President Donald Trump during the latter’s visit to Scotland.

Starmer’s office stated that the plan builds “on the collaboration to date that paves the way to a long-term solution on security in the region.” A cabinet meeting is expected this week to address the crisis.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will travel to the Middle East on Thursday to push for ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The humanitarian situation has worsened, with aid groups warning of “mass starvation” after 21 months of conflict.

Israel recently announced a daily “tactical pause” in fighting to allow aid deliveries.

While truckloads of food reached Gaza on Monday, agencies stressed that far more assistance is needed to prevent famine. - AFP