Germany boosts protection of Israeli, Jewish sites against Iran

BERLIN: Germany said Sunday it is reinforcing security around Israeli and Jewish sites on its territory against possible reprisal attacks by Iran, locked in a conflict with Israel.

“We are also preparing ourselves in Germany in case Iran targets Israeli or Jewish institutions,“ Chancellor Friedrich Merz said before flying out to attend a G7 summit in Canada.

France has already ordered similar measures on its territory because of the Israel-Iran conflict, which on Sunday was in its third day.

Merz said Israel has a right to defend itself from the “existential threat” posed by Iran’s “military nuclear programme”, and reiterated his country’s stance that Tehran must never develop atomic weapons.

Israel on Friday launched surprise air attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, nuclear scientists and top military commanders.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel, and both sides on Sunday were continuing strikes on each other. Military and residential buildings in both countries have been hit, according to local media.

Israel has expanded its operation to also hit a major Iranian natural gas facility in the south and two fuel depots near Tehran.

Merz said “there should be no regional enlargement of the conflict” and called on Iran to cease hitting civilian targets in Israel.

He added that the conflict would figure at the top of the G7 agenda.

In Iran, at least 128 people have been killed, according to media, and 900 wounded, according to the health ministry, cited by the Etemad daily.

In Israel, 13 people have been killed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, and more than 200 wounded, according to first responders.