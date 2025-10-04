Germany's Merz says EU 'determination' prompted Trump's tariff pause

BERLIN: Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's decision to pause planned tariff increases for most countries was a testament to EU unity.

Asked about Trump's reversal in an interview with German broadcaster RTL, Merz said the announcement was a “reaction to the determination of the Europeans”.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is also from Merz's centre-right CDU, had demonstrated the EU's intention to “defend ourselves,“ he said, adding: “Unity helps.”

Merz separately told public broadcaster ARD that he and Trump would “see each other soon” although no date was yet set for his first visit to Washington once he becomes chancellor.

He said that, when the meeting does happen, he did not want to speak “solely for Germany“ and coordinate his approach with other European leaders.

“This needs to be coordinated and prepared. And for me, Europe is the priority.”

On tariffs more generally, Merz told RTL that he preferred they were reduced or removed entirely.

“Ideally we all do zero-percent tariffs on transatlantic trade together. And then the problem is solved.”

Merz and his new government look likely to take office at the beginning of May.

Negotiations between his conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the centre-left Social Democrats of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the outcome of February elections are largely wrapped.

On Wednesday, the two sides presented a draft agreement to form a coalition.