Bursa Malaysia, Grab channel zakat to aid 500 kidney patients

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 500 kidney patients from the asnaf group in the Federal Territories will receive RM300 Grab ride vouchers each to help ease transportation to dialysis treatment centres.

The RM150,000 contribution was made through wakalah zakat funds from Bursa Malaysia (RM100,000) and Grab Malaysia (RM50,000), under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the initiative aims to ease the financial burden of patients who require long-term dialysis treatment.

“With the high cost of transportation, especially for those who need to travel several times a week, this burden can be overwhelming.

“This contribution may not be much, but I hope it can at least help make things easier for the patients so they can focus better on their treatment,” he said at the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ)-MAIWP Ziarah Kasih programme at the Batu Muda MAIWP-PICOMS Haemodialysis Centre here today.

Also present were University College of MAIWP International (UCMI) chief executive officer and vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Noor Inayah Yaakub, Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed and Grab Malaysia country operations and mobility director Rashid Shukor.

Meanwhile, Fad’l said the wakalah zakat contribution reflected Bursa Malaysia’s commitment to supporting initiatives that bring a positive impact to society.

“We believe a company’s success is not only measured by financial performance or operational excellence, but also by its contribution to community wellbeing and sustainability practices,” he said.

Fad’l added that the collaboration with PPZ-MAIWP was an example of how zakat could be effectively channelled to ease the burden of the underprivileged.

He said Bursa Malaysia would continue to play an active role in leveraging zakat as a social finance tool, while encouraging public-listed companies to give back to the community.