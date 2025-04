BERLIN: German investigators said Wednesday that they had dismantled a major platform for child sex abuse images on the so-called darknet, as part of an international operation spanning 38 countries.

The move to take down the “KidFlix” platform was the “largest investigation ever conducted” under Europol’s leadership against networks distributing images of child sex abuse, Guido Limmer, deputy head of the Bavarian criminal police, told a press conference.