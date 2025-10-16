Global AI investment to exceed US$500 billion in 2025 says WEF chief

DUBAI: Global artificial intelligence investment is projected to exceed US$500 billion in 2025 according to World Economic Forum President Borge Brende.

He stated the world is currently experiencing the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” driven by this AI investment surge.

Brende made these remarks while speaking at the World Future Councils and Cybersecurity Meetings 2025 in Dubai.

He projected that AI could increase global productivity by 10% over the next decade.

The WEF President cautioned that the technology would also significantly reshape job markets.

He further warned that AI advancements would intensify global competition among nations.

Brende highlighted escalating cybersecurity threats as a major global concern.

He revealed that global losses from cybercrime now amount to US$2-3 trillion annually.

This cybercrime figure represents nearly 3% of the global gross domestic product.

He stressed the urgent need for international cooperation to address these challenges.

Brende emphasised that robust regulatory frameworks must keep pace with technological advances.

“Building effective digital governance systems has become a top priority to protect vital sectors and ensure a balance between innovation and cybersecurity,“ Brende said.

He added that the WEF was working with partners to formulate comprehensive guidelines.

These guidelines aim to support responsible digital transformation worldwide. – Bernama-Xinhua