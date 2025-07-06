Gunmen on skiffs attack ship in Red Sea off Yemen: monitors

DUBAI: Gunmen on small boats fired rocket-propelled grenades and small arms at a commercial vessel in the Red Sea off Yemen on Sunday, monitors said, in the latest attack on the vital shipping lane.

The incident occurred 51 nautical miles (94 kilometres) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

“The vessel has been engaged by multiple small vessels who have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades. (The) armed security team have returned fire and situation is ongoing,“ said UKMTO, which is run by the Britain’s Royal Navy.

UK-based security firm Ambrey reported the merchant vessel “was approached and attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea” before being attacked with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

Hodeida is controlled by Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels, though no one has claimed responsibility for the assault.

The Huthis, who have controlled large swathes of Yemen for more than a decade, began firing at Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November 2023, weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

They broadened their campaign to target ships linked to the United States and Britain after military strikes by the two countries began in January 2024.

In May, the group struck a ceasefire with the United States but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, despite agreeing to the truce that ended weeks of intense American strikes targeting the group.

The rebels have attacked dozens of commercial vessels since launching their anti-shipping campaign and have prompted some freight companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global trade, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. – AFP