Hamas says expects list ‘shortly’ from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

DOHA: The militant group Hamas said on Sunday it was awaiting a list of 90 prisoners to be released by Israel as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire.

“The occupation is expected to hand over shortly a list containing the names of 90 prisoners from the categories of women and children who are set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire,“ Hamas said in statement.

Israel and mediating nation Qatar confirmed on Sunday a long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza had come into effect following a delay of almost three hours as Israel awaited a list of three hostages to be initially freed by Hamas.

According to the ceasefire plan, a total of 33 hostages taken by militants during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel will be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce.

In its statement, Hamas said the truce deal stipulated “the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one civilian detainee”, adding that the 90 prisoners expected for release Sunday would be drawn from a submitted list of 120 women and children in total.