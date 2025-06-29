Hannah Thomas undergoes facial surgery after arrest at Sydney protest

NEW SOUTH WALES: Hannah Thomas, a Greens candidate who contested against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in last month’s election, has undergone surgery for severe facial injuries sustained during her arrest at a protest in western Sydney. The incident occurred outside SEC Plating on Lakemba Street, where demonstrators gathered to protest the company’s reported ties to Israel’s defence industry.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, New South Wales police confirmed the arrest of five individuals following what they described as an unauthorised protest involving around 60 people.

In a police statement, officers attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to a scuffle.

Hannah, 35, the daughter of former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas allegedly failed to comply with move-on directions and sustained facial injuries during her arrest. She was taken to Bankstown Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Her lawyer, Peter O’Brien, described the situation as “extremely disturbing” and warned that Hannah may lose an eye. He emphasised that the injuries occurred while she was exercising her democratic right to protest, adding that civil litigation would be pursued.

Video footage circulating online shows a chaotic scene, with protesters and officers in a physical altercation. A woman is heard screaming for help, while others plead with police to release her. The footage appears to depict officers dragging an individual before tripping them to the ground.

Despite the severity of Hannah’s injuries, NSW police have not classified the incident as a critical incident, which would trigger an internal investigation. A police spokesperson stated the decision could be reviewed pending further medical advice.

Four other protesters were charged with offences including resisting police and failing to comply with directions. One of them, Zac Schofield, claimed the protest was peaceful and accused officers of overreach.

NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson condemned the police response as “brutal and excessive,“ calling for an independent investigation. Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi praised Hannah’s activism, particularly her stance against arms trade ties with Israel.

The charged protesters were released on bail and will appear in Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday