Heavy rain in Beijing kills 30, displaces thousands

BEIJING: Thirty people have died in Beijing following heavy rainfall, according to state media.

The fatalities were concentrated in the city’s northern mountainous districts, with Miyun reporting 28 deaths and Yanqing two.

Xinhua News Agency confirmed the toll as of midnight on Monday but did not provide details on the circumstances of the deaths.

The capital recorded extreme rainfall, with northern areas receiving up to 543.4 mm (21.4 inches) over the weekend and into Monday.

The severe weather forced the relocation of 80,322 residents, damaged roads and communication networks, and left 136 villages without power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for intensified rescue operations to reduce further casualties.

Beijing issued its highest-level rain and flood warnings on Monday, urging residents to stay indoors.

The downpour also affected surrounding provinces, worsening flood risks. - Reuters