Hundreds protest in UK town amid rising immigration tensions

EPPING: Hundreds of demonstrators from opposing groups marched through Epping on Sunday under heavy police supervision, marking the latest in a series of protests sparked by an asylum seeker charged with sexual assault.

Authorities deployed barricades and banned masks to prevent clashes, with Essex Police stating they had a “robust policing operation in place to protect our community.”

Around 400 protesters gathered outside the Bell Hotel, a site housing asylum seekers, despite local council objections.

“They’re a threat. They don’t know who they are, who they’re allowing in these hotels, and basically they’re putting everybody at danger,“ said Cathy, a demonstrator.

Meanwhile, Stand Up To Racism counter-protesters chanted, “refugees are welcome here.”

Three arrests were made, though police confirmed the event remained “peacefully” managed.

The protests reflect broader tensions over irregular Channel crossings, with nearly 24,000 migrants arriving in 2025—a record high.

Far-right messaging has amplified frustrations, recalling last year’s riots following false claims about a Southport attacker’s migrant status. - AFP